4 Show-Stopping Large-Format Cocktails for the Ultimate Wintertime Bash

What better way to warm up this winter than with a party? Just because the holidays are over doesn’t mean the fun has to stop. Unwind your scarf and leave your puffer coat in the closet — it’s time to trade your snow boots for dancing shoes.

If you’re the one who usually throws the bash, you know that slinging cocktails isn’t exactly the most fun way to spend the evening, especially when everyone else is cozy in the kitchen with crudités or transforming the living room into a dance floor. That’s where large-format cocktails come in.

Every “host with the most” knows that a self-serve cocktail station is one of the easiest ways to keep guests satisfied. The last thing you want to worry about while prepping a spectacular meal is the line at the bar cart. Plus, they’re easy to prepare the night before — make a few pitchers and pop them in the fridge for speedy refills as the get-together goes on.

That’s why easy, quick-to-prep batched cocktails should be the VIP of your next party. Guests serve themselves a delicious and eye-catching drink while you focus on catching up with loved ones, adjusting the lighting, and enjoying a celebration.

Bonus: Large-format cocktails make for a beautiful centerpiece at your event — tea lights, sprigs of balsam fir, and ribbon all add a bit of flair if you want to go that extra mile. Thoughtful touches make the bar a gathering place for guests to start their evening and settle in. For an event that people will talk about long after it’s over, allow partygoers to customize their drinks by laying out extra garnishes alongside the batched cocktail. That way, pouring a beverage becomes a communal experience that allows people to show off their personalities.

Whether you’re hosting a low-key shindig with your friends or going all out, we’ve got four large-format cocktails that are easy to prep, simple to serve, and varied enough to suit everyone’s tastebuds. Once they’re made, all you have to do is sit back and enjoy the show.

Grand Marnier Cordon Rouge Cranberry Spritzer

Whether brunch is planned or impromptu, the Grand Marnier Cordon Rouge Cranberry Spritzer is the perfect seasonal alternative to a Mimosa. The Cognac and bitter orange flavors from the Grand Marnier add an intriguing spiced quality when combined with cranberry juice. Green apple and pear notes from Cinzano Prosecco add a sweet complexity that, alongside fine bubbles, adds a flavorful effervescence to the cocktail.

Ingredients:

1 cup Grand Marnier Cordon Rouge

1 cup cranberry juice

1 bottle of Cinzano Prosecco

Ice

Garnish: fresh cranberries and orange twists

Directions:

In a large format bowl, combine Grand Marnier Cordon Rouge and cranberry juice. Stir gently to mix. Pour the bottle of Cinzano Prosecco into the bowl and add ice. Serve in coupe glasses and garnish with fresh cranberries and an orange twist.

Makes approximately 6 servings.

Wild Turkey Bourbon Apple Ginger Delight

Quintessential cold-weather flavors of apple cider and ginger get a spirited twist in the Wild Turkey Apple Ginger Delight. Lush vanilla, caramel, and honey notes from Wild Turkey Bourbon expertly complement the sweeter flavors, while the maple syrup adds a seasonal nuance. This large-format cocktail completely encapsulates those traditional wintertime flavors and makes them party-ready.

Ingredients:

1 ½ cups Wild Turkey Bourbon

2 cups apple cider

½ cup ginger beer

¼ cup maple syrup

Ice

Garnish: apple slices and crystallized ginger

Directions:

In a large pitcher, combine Wild Turkey Bourbon, apple cider, ginger beer, and maple syrup. Stir well to dissolve maple syrup. Add ice and garnish. Serve in rocks glasses and enjoy!

Makes approximately 8 servings.

SKYY Berry Vodka Splash

A fruit-based vodka cocktail is the gold standard for guests who aim to satisfy their sweet tooth. SKYY Vodka’s inherent minerality offers a fresh and clean base for this elevated Vodka Cranberry. Blackberry liqueur provides jammy depth, and bright lemon juice brings it all together, ensuring a juicy crowd-pleaser.

Ingredients:

1 ½ cups SKYY Vodka

2 cups cranberry juice

½ cup blackberry liqueur

¼ cup fresh lemon juice

Ice

Garnish: mixed berries (blueberries, strawberries, and raspberries) and lemon slices

Directions:

In a large format bowl, combine SKYY Vodka, cranberry juice, blackberry liqueur, and fresh lemon juice. Add ice and garnish to the bowl. Serve in rocks glasses and enjoy!

Makes approximately 8 servings.

Espolòn Tropical Vacation

Whether you spend the season in warmer climates or just pretend to, the Espolòn Tropical Vacation provides a beach-worthy twist on the classic Piña Colada. Pineapple juice, coconut cream, and fresh lime juice help showcase Espolòn Tequila Blanco’s sweet agave and lemon aroma, as well as its tasting notes of vanilla bean and grilled pineapple. Make sure to set out paper umbrellas in addition to the (literal) cherry on top for this one.

Ingredients:

1 ½ cups Espolòn Tequila Blanco

2 cups pineapple juice

½ cup coconut cream

¼ cup fresh lime juice

Ice

Garnish: pineapple slices and Maraschino cherries

Directions:

In a large pitcher, mix Espolòn Tequila Blanco, pineapple juice, coconut cream, and fresh lime juice until well combined. Add ice to highball glasses. Pour combination over ice. Garnish with pineapple slices and Maraschino cherries.

Makes approximately 6 servings.

This article is sponsored by Campari Group.