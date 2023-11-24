4 Cold-Weather Cocktails Featuring White Claw™ Vodka

As the nights grow longer and colder, nothing’s better than bundling up at home with a book or unwinding with friends and a good movie. These are times that call for an unfussy cocktail recipe that requires minimal ingredients, is quick and easy to prepare, and will keep you satisfied throughout the fall and winter seasons.

Since its launch in 2016, White Claw® has continued to push the envelope with its innovative products. From the original White Claw® Hard Seltzer that broke the ready-to-drink beverage mold to its latest and most distinctive release yet, White Claw™ Vodka, the brand’s collection of hard seltzers and vodkas is just what you need to add inspiration and creativity to your cocktail game. In addition to the premium vodka, White Claw™ Vodka comes in three flavors — Black Cherry, Pineapple, and Mango, allowing plenty of recipe variation and experimentation.

Made from 100 percent American grain, every bottle of White Claw™ Vodka is distilled five times and filtered through activated carbon from charred coconut shells. Using Triple Wave Filtration™, a process perfected by White Claw™ Spirits master blender Andres Faustinelli, the vodka is smoothed with a pressure that’s equivalent to three 30-foot waves — similar to how the ocean polishes shells and stones over time. This helps highlight the grain’s natural sweetness and impart a velvety smooth mouthfeel, making it the perfect base for any of your favorite fall and winter cocktails.

Looking for signature recipes? We’ve got four easy but sophisticated cold-weather beverages below that will keep you inspired as temperatures drop.

The Holiday Super CLAW™

Juicy berry flavors infuse this refreshing, epic holiday party-worthy cocktail, combining the bright and tart flavors of White Claw® Hard Seltzer Black Cherry with the crisp and clean White Claw™ Flavored Vodka Black Cherry. Serve the drink in a highball glass and garnish with an aromatic rosemary sprig and a cherry.

White Claw™ Martini

In the White Claw™Martini, the smooth and citrus-forward White Claw™ Premium Vodka elevates this classic cocktail to new levels. Dry vermouth and two dashes of orange bitters balance the vodka’s brighter notes, while a lemon twist adds a touch of elegance. Stir the ingredients over ice until extra cold, and enjoy with appetizers and small bites for a complementary pairing.

See Recipe White Claw™ The Cherry For your next fireside sipper, The Cherry is a complex interplay of rich and bold berry flavors from White Claw™ Flavored Vodka Black Cherry, herbal sweet vermouth, and orange bitters. The warming cocktail is served in a coupe or a Martini glass and garnished with an orange twist. See Recipe

White Claw™ Lazy Daisy

White Claw™ Pineapple Flavored Vodka brings a tropical vibe to chilly fall or winter evenings with the Lazy Daisy. In this sophisticated vodka soda, ripe pineapple and a hint of rose elevate a classic combination. Served in a highball glass with ice, lemon juice, and simple syrup, the cocktail is topped off with soda water and a pour of blackberry liqueur for a juicy berry finish.

Premium Vodka. 40% Alc./Vol. Distilled from Grain. Flavored Vodka. 30% Alc./Vol. All registered trademarks used under license by White Claw Spirits Co., Chicago, IL.

Hard Seltzer with Flavors. All Registered Trademarks used under license by White Claw Seltzer Works, Chicago, IL. Nutritional information available at whiteclaw.com.

This article is sponsored by White Claw.