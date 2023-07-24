Your Guide to The Hue Society’s 2023 Wine & Culture Festival [Infographic]

Every year, wine enthusiasts eagerly await the arrival of The Hue Society’s vibrant Wine & Culture Fest. This annual event seamlessly blends resources and education for wine entrepreneurs and sommeliers, all while celebrating diverse voices in the industry. And this year is no different; the festival is back with a packed schedule of exciting events that range from self-care yoga sessions to late-night wine tastings.

The festival is coming to Atlanta from July 23 to July 30. Attendees will immerse themselves in a whirlwind of tastings, masterclasses, and cultural showcases while discovering the deep connections between wine, culture, and community.

The festival is the signature event of Atlanta-based The Hue Society, a community of movers and shakers in the world of wine, founded by Tahiirah Habibi in 2017. The Hue Society aims to welcome people of color into “enriching cultural wine experiences” while creating resources for Black, brown, and Indigenous entrepreneurs in the wine space. The annual Wine & Culture Fest is one of the many ways the organization bridges that gap in inclusion and recognizes the strides made by historically excluded brands and voices.

This year will be the festival’s fifth anniversary, bringing along an appropriately celebratory schedule. A Ditch Day kickoff party on July 24 sets the stage with an evening of games and drinks, followed by the Sips at Sunset Yoga and Detox Retox Happy Hour on Tuesday.

On Thursday, July 27, at 2 p.m., event-goers will get the opportunity to try their hand at mixology with an educational and delicious Cocktail Class presented by VinePair at the Thompson Hotel.

When you’re working hard, you have to play hard, too. Friday will see Underground Atlanta transformed into a vibrant cultural experience for The Cookout. The venue will include a DJ, themed rooms, vendors, dancing, and food and wine tastings galore.

A Disrupting the Culture with Intention panel discussion is happening on Saturday, July 29, along with a masterclass in partnership with VinePair’s tastings director, Keith Beavers, a wine educator and host of VinePair’s “Wine 101” podcast. Finally, the week of events is closed out on Sunday with the annual Roses and Rosé Awards Brunch, which honors community legends. To keep up to date with the latest event offerings, be sure and check out the festival’s website.

With each passing year, the Wine & Culture Fest continues to expand horizons and break barriers for the wine industry while giving local sommeliers, entrepreneurs, and wine enthusiasts a place to celebrate and recognize their incredible contributions. Tickets for individual events and general admission passes are available online for purchase on the Wine & Culture Fest website, so raise a glass this July and celebrate the diverse voices of the wine community.

This infographic is sponsored by The Hue Society.