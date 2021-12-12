The recent publishing of Death & Co’s “Welcome Home” cocktail book could hardly have arrived at a more opportune moment.

Written by Alex Day, Nick Fauchald, and David Kaplan, the follow-up to the James Beard Award-winning “Cocktail Codex” places a stronger focus on home bartending than any the bar has published so far.

Included are simple guides to spirits categories and the essential tools required for cocktail creation. A section covering batched cocktails helps readers prepare well-made drinks for dinner parties and get-togethers. Meanwhile, a guide to adapting cocktails for the home bar addresses the not insignificant reality that the prior two books were loaded with recipes containing labor-intensive ingredients and esoteric spirits. (Don’t worry, there are still a couple hundred pages devoted to those in “Welcome Home.”)

One of the most useful guides in the book arrives in the “Building Your Home Bar” section, which tackles the daunting and costly prospect of how to amass a staple selection of bottles, and how to get the most out of them. “Welcome Home” breaks this down into 12 essential bottles and highlights 50 classic cocktails that owning the relatively humble selection unlocks.

Perfect for newly minted home bartenders and anyone looking to get more mileage from their collection, discover the concept in VinePair’s adaptation of the “12-Bottle Bar” infographic below.