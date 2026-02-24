Beloved for its crisp, refreshing acidity and prominent citrus flavors, Pinot Grigio is the second most popular white wine in the United States, ranking after only Chardonnay. The wine actually goes by two different names: Pinot Grigio in Italy, where it was named and thought to have originated, and Pinot Gris in France, where it actually did. In the U.S., producers name their wines based on the similarities to either country’s variety.

First identified in Burgundy in the Middle Ages, the grape migrated to Switzerland, where it was supposedly enjoyed by leaders of the Holy Roman Empire by the 1300s. Eventually, it made its way into northern Italy where it got the name Pinot Grigio and took on a life of its own, thriving in regions like Lombardy, Friuli, Trentino, and Alto Adige. From there, it went on to become not just the most popular white wine in Italy, but the most imported white wine here in the U.S.

Despite Pinot Grigio’s popularity, the wine tends to get a bit of a bad rap, with past overproduction causing some to write it off as “simple” or even “watery.” It’s an unfair judgement to cast on the variety at large when winemakers all over the world produce zippy, complex expressions of the grape at the same approachable prices that attracted drinkers to the category in the first place.

Here, we’ve rounded up 10 of the best affordable Pinot Grigios available on the market today. From northern Italy and Alsace to the Commonwealth of Virginia, keep reading to check out the 10 best Pinot Grigios under $25.

Barboursville Vineyards Pinot Grigio 2024

Established in 1976 by Gianni Zonin, Barboursville Vineyards was the first winery in Virginia to successfully cultivate Vitis vinifera, marking the start of the Commonwealth’s modern winemaking era. The winery’s Pinot Grigio drinks similarly to those from northern Italy, with prominent aromas of pear, white pepper, and waxy flower petal. On the palate, expect a soft, mineral-driven mouthfeel with expressive acidity and deep, orchard fruit notes. Average Price: $17. Rating: 93.

Kings Ridge Pinot Gris 2024

Kings Ridge is produced by Union Wine Company, a Willamette Valley operation founded in 2005 with the premise of creating accessible, high-quality Oregon wine. This Pinot Gris bottling is a stellar example of that ethos. Produced from hand-harvested grapes, the wine offers aromas of citrus, jasmine, and stone fruit before a juicy, apricot-forward palate takes over. With bright acidity and a rich texture, it’s a wine that punches well above its sub-$20 price tag. Average Price: $17. Rating: 93.

Slavček Sivi Pinot 2022

No one ever said all Pinot Grigios had to be white wines. In Slovenia, the grape — which goes by the name Sivi Pinot — is often used to produce skin-contact bottlings, and Kobal produces some of the best. This bottle comes from the Haloze Hills, one of Slovenia’s oldest winemaking regions, and showcases the grape’s juicier qualities. On the palate, notes of guava, watermelon, and white pepper star with a hint of creamy yogurt lending balance. Average Price: $20. Rating: 90.

Anthony Road Wine Company Pinot Gris 2022

The Finger Lakes might be renowned for Rieslings and Cabernet Francs, but Anthony Road Wine Company is demonstrating that the region’s Pinot Gris should not be overlooked. Bottled at 12.6 percent ABV, the wine is a true reflection of its terroir, with laser beam acidity, pops of citrus, and crunchy, slate-like minerality on the finish. Average Price: $21. Rating: 91.

Pierre Sparr Pinot Gris Grande Réserve 2021

Winemaking at this historic Alsatian estate dates all the way back to 1680, and the centuries of experience can be tasted in every sip of this classic Pinot Gris. The 13 percent-ABV wine opens with aromas of apricots and white flowers before a rich, creamy palate with plenty of peach notes takes over. The palate is weighty and textural, though there is plenty of crisp acidity through the finish to keep things light and refreshing. Average Price: $22. Rating: 91.

Henry Fuchs Pinot Gris 2021

Located in Alsace, Henry Fuchs is a roughly 26-acre organic estate dedicated to producing classic Alsatian varieties, such as Riesling and Gewüztraminer, in addition to Pinot Gris. The lattermost wine casts a spotlight on the tropical fruit flavors that develop in the region, with prominent notes of juicy mango, fuzzy peach, and waxy lemon oil. Bottled at 14 percent ABV, it’s a bit higher in alcohol than most Pinot Gris, but that adds even more depth to the wine, imbuing it with a rich, full-bodied texture. Average Price: $22. Rating: 91.

Cantina Andrian Pinot Grigio 2024

Cantina Andrian has been producing wine in Alto Adige since 1893, making it one of the oldest wine cooperatives in the Dolomites. This Pinot Grigio from the mountainous region is a great reflection of its terroir, opening with rich, expressive aromas of melon, honey, and citrus. On the palate, expect similar notes followed by bright, supportive acidity that keeps things light through the finish. Average Price: $22. Rating: 92.

Flying Fox Winery Pinot Gris 2022

Established in Virginia in 2006, Flying Fox produces its wines from two separate vineyard sites, one in the Monticello AVA and another in the Shenandoah AVA. This one hails from the latter and is bottled at an easy-drinking 12.2 percent ABV. Aromas of lime zest and subtle green apple greet the nose before a rich and round palate takes over matched with vibrant acidity that cuts through the deep fruit notes. Average Price: $22. Rating: 93.

Strasserhof Pinot Grigio 2023

With roots tracing all the way back to the 11th century, Strasserhof is one of the oldest wineries in Alto Adige and is known for producing some of its best white wines. This Pinot Grigio is no exception. The nose leads with strong mineral aromas before a weighty, textured palate comes in, washing the taste buds with subtle fruit notes and mouthwatering acidity. Given the engaging acid structure, it’s likely that bottles will continue to evolve for years to come, a rarity in the category. Average Price: $23. Rating: 94.

Hark Vineyards Pinot Grigio 2023

Here we have another bottle hailing from Virginia, an area that’s quickly demonstrating its prowess in affordable Pinot Grigio production. This expression from Hark Vineyards comes from the Monticello AVA and delivers deep roasted pear, herb, and salted butter aromas. Each transfers onto the palate where it’s supported by a strong, acid backbone that keeps things light and refreshing. Average Price: $25. Rating: 93.