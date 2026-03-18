Malbec’s history is one of global migration. Its journey began in the southwest of France (where it’s used in the esteemed wines of Cahors) before traveling to the soils of South America. While it has been present in the United States since the late 19th century, Malbec is primarily celebrated as the flagship variety of Argentina — particularly in the high-elevation vineyards of Mendoza.

Today, American winemakers are giving the grape renewed attention — a shift that is yielding exciting results. Producers are finding that this variety can thrive in a range of environments across the U.S., from the mountains of California to the distinct soils of the Pacific Northwest and the waterfront vineyards of Long Island.

This year’s tasting showcased both domestic and Argentine offerings, demonstrating the unique qualities of each. So whether you’re already a big fan of the bold, inky grape, or just looking to get into it, here are 18 of the best Malbecs for 2026.

Why You Should Trust VinePair

Throughout the year, VinePair conducts dozens of tastings for our Buy This Booze product roundups, highlighting the best bottles across the world’s most popular wine and spirits categories.

As part of this work, VinePair’s tasting and editorial staff samples thousands of bottles every year. This helps us keep a finger on the pulse of what’s new and exciting. It also provides us with the crucial context needed to distinguish the simply good from the truly great — whether from a quality or value-for-money perspective, or both.

VinePair’s mission is to offer a clear, reliable source of information for drinkers, providing an overview applicable to day-to-day buying and drinking.

How We Taste

We believe in tasting all products as our readers typically would: with full knowledge of the producer and — importantly — price. Our tastings are therefore not conducted blind.

VinePair’s tasting panel evaluates every wine on its aromas, flavors, structure, balance, and quality. We also consider whether or not the wine showed typicity for its specific grape or region.

How We Compiled This List

In order to provide our readers with the most comprehensive and thoroughly tested list of the best Malbecs to buy, VinePair invited producers, distributors, and PR firms working on their behalf to send samples for consideration. These bottles were submitted free of charge — producers didn’t pay to submit nor did VinePair pay for the products. All were requested with the clear understanding that submission does not guarantee inclusion in the final list.

For the Malbec roundup, we assigned a score to each product on a 100-point scale based on the quality and intensity of its aromas, flavors, texture, and finish. Then we reviewed all scores and compiled an editorially driven list that meets our criteria of 16 best Malbecs to buy right now. Each wine was assessed on quality, price, and availability to compile the final list.

The Best Malbec From Argentina

Rocamadre Paraje Altamira Malbec 2023

In Argentina’s Uco Valley, a movement toward terroir is taking hold. In Argentina “paraje” translates to a specific place or spot, used here to represent the expression of a certain vineyard site. Paraje Altamira, where this wine comes from, was the first region in Argentina designated by soil composition rather than political boundaries. This wine embraces that philosophy, offering a beautiful, terroir-driven experience. The nose is earthy, with notes of mushroom and soil complemented by hints of aged balsamic. On the palate, it is composed and mineral-forward, featuring medium depth and fine tannins. The finish is lingering and savory.

Average price: $29

Rating: 94

The Best Malbec From Outside Argentina

Kiona Vineyards Estate Bottled Red Mountain Malbec 2022

Washington State Malbec should be on every enthusiast’s radar. This impressive expression from the Red Mountain AVA opens with aromas of blackberry jam, soil, and autumn leaves. The palate is soft and juicy with balanced natural acidity and a savory finish. It’s a wine that lingers on the palate and in the mind.

Average price: $40

Rating: 96

Best Malbecs Under $30

Wölffer Estate Vineyard Finca Wölffer Malbec 2024

Wölffer Estate’s Roman Roth collaborates with Mendoza-based winemaker Susana Balbo to craft world-class Malbec at an approachable price. This vintage is even better than the last and serves as a perfect weeknight pairing for pizza or burgers. It features earthy wild berries, herbs, and balsamic on the nose with a soft, juicy palate.

Average price: $18

Rating: 92

Andeluna Altitud Malbec 2023

Produced on the volcanic slopes of Tupungato in Argentina’s Uco Valley over 4,000 feet above sea level, this is far from a typical jammy, “fruit bomb” Malbec. The high elevation brings out the grape’s more lifted, savory side, offering notes of tree bark, soil, and wild berries. The palate brings bright acidity and seamless, elegant tannins that frame the juicy, tart fruit.

Average price: $25

Rating: 92

Best Malbecs Under $50

Argento Single Vineyard Altamira Malbec 2021

While Argentina’s Malbec market is vast, single-vineyard expressions at this price point remain a rarity. This organically grown example comes from a 50-acre site that sits at over 3,600 feet of elevation in Mendoza. The nose is deeply earthy, blending aromas of berry jam, dried herbs, and soil. The palate is where the wine truly shines, featuring refreshing acidity that highlights bright, mineral-driven fruit.

Average price: $30

Rating: 92

Abbey Road Farm White Bluffs Vineyard Malbec 2022

Oregon’s Abbey Road Farm is an 82-acre estate that encompasses a winery and animal sanctuary. For this wine, Abbey Road sources grapes from across the border in the White Bluffs AVA of Washington. The result is a savory wine with a nose of cooking herbs, black peppercorns, and black currants. The palate is excellent, showcasing focused, medium-bodied fruit and bright acidity.

Average price: $32

Rating: 95

Wölffer Estate Vineyard Cellar Series Malbec 2022

Wölffer Estate’s Cellar Series allows winemaker Roman Roth to experiment with small-lot production from the winery’s Long Island estate. After watching Malbec improve in the region for years, he decided to showcase it as a single-varietal bottling. The result is spectacular, featuring earthy autumn leaves and savory blackberries on the nose with a hint of peppery balsamic. The palate is full-fruited with subtle notes of vanilla and cedar, balanced by perfect acidity.

Average price: $32

Rating: 94

Concannon Vineyard Reserve Malbec 2022

Founded in the late 19th century in California’s Livermore Valley, Concannon is one of the oldest wineries in the U.S. This Malbec is sourced from an estate vineyard located just behind the winery and is aged for 18 months in a mix of French and American oak. It’s dense and aromatic with notes of blackberries, blueberries, black cherries, and cracked peppercorns. The palate is soft and balanced with incredible depth.

Average price: $40

Rating: 94

Macari Vineyards Malbec 2023

This wine is further proof that Malbec excels on New York’s Long Island. Macari leans into a leaner style of the grape that emphasizes a sense of place while providing enough fruit to support the acidity. The nose offers a waft of spearmint, soil, and tart cherries. It’s medium-bodied on the palate — bottled at just 12.4 percent ABV — with soft fruit and a refreshing finish.

Average price: $40

Rating: 92

Cuda Ridge Wines Malbec 2023

Located in the Livermore Valley, less than an hour east of San Francisco, Cuda Ridge shows that Malbec thrives alongside the region’s famed Cabernet clones. Aged in American oak barrels for 16 months, this wine features notes of vanilla, coconut, and baking spices on the nose. The palate brings bold fruit notes of blackberries and cherries, balanced by subtle tannins and excellent acidity.

Average price: $42

Rating: 92

Zuccardi Concreto Malbec 2024

Renowned winemaker Sebastián Zuccardi built his winery and concrete fermentation tanks from the very earth where his vines grow in Argentina. This bottling, aged in those concrete tanks, aims to showcase the pure expression of the Malbec from the calcareous soils of the Uco Valley. This “full circle” wine has incredible energy, featuring an earthy nose of wild berries, soil, and roasted herbs.

Average price: $43

Rating: 93

Best Malbecs Under $100

G&C Lurton Acaibo Malbec 2021

G&C Lurton reserves a small portion of its Sonoma-grown Malbec for this gorgeous single-varietal bottling. It presents soft raspberry fruit on the nose with a dose of balsamic and pepper. The palate features a smooth, deep core of fruit with a slightly tannic edge.

Average price: $50

Rating: 93

Trapiche Terroir Series Finca Ambrosia Malbec 2020

For its “Terroir Series,” Trapiche evaluates nearly 200 vineyards across Mendoza, selecting only the top three to be blended into this bottle. The nose is rich with aromas of ripe blueberries and blackberries, flecked with cracked black peppercorns. On the palate, the wine is soft and deep, showing impressive balance.

Average price: $50

Rating: 93

Clif Family Winery & Farm Napa Valley Malbec 2023

Sourced from the Valle di Sotto Vineyard in Napa’s Oak Knoll District, this Malbec is thoughtful and elegant. It offers earthy, concentrated wild berry fruit on the nose with hints of worn leather. The palate is supple and framed by a quiet, sophisticated tannic structure.

Average price: $65

Rating: 94

History Summit View Vineyard Malbec 2022

Grown 1,200 feet above sea level in the volcanic basalt soils on the Oregon side of the Walla Walla Valley, this high-elevation Malbec offers aromas of ripe cherries and earth. The palate is soft with deep fruit and subtle tannins at the edges, capturing the intensity of the Walla Walla sun.

Average price: $65

Rating: 93

Robert Young Estate Winery Malbec 2022

Robert Young was a pioneer in Sonoma’s Alexander Valley. This bottling, aged for 18 months in 100 percent French oak (30 percent new), features deep black and blueberry fruit with hints of vanilla, pepper, and plum. The palate is silky yet slightly grippy, with a long, lingering finish.

Average price: $70

Rating: 93

Medlock Ames Secret Ingredient Malbec 2023

Medlock Ames primarily produces Bordeaux-inspired red blends, so the winery originally worked with Malbec only to bolster its Cabernet. But the quality of this Malbec from the Bell Mountain Vineyard was too high to hide. That’s why Medlock Ames crafted this bottling featuring its “secret ingredient”: Malbec. The wine opens with a bouquet of herbs, lavender, mocha, and black cherries. At 14.2 percent ABV, the palate is powerful, featuring juicy black fruit and grippy tannins. This is an age-worthy wine that will benefit from decanting or some time in the cellar.

Average price: $70

Rating: 93

Best Malbecs Over $100

Mt. Brave Wines Malbec 2022

The Mt. Brave Vineyard sits on the high elevation site of Mt. Veeder — with vines planted at about 1,400 to 1,800 feet above sea level. High above the Napa Valley fog line, these vines enjoy one of the longest growing seasons in the region, leading to an elegant expression of Malbec. The nose is dominated by dark fruit and savory notes. Aged for 22 months in French oak barrels, the palate is rich and plush with blackberry jam and stewed strawberries. Soft, edgy tannins reflect the rugged mountain terroir.

Average price: $115

Rating: 94

FAQs

Where is the best Malbec made?

Though it originally hails from the south of France, Malbec is most notably produced in Argentina, especially in the Mendoza region.

Why is Malbec so popular?

Malbec appeals to the masses due to its affordability and approachable, juicy fruit flavors. It’s easy to drink and pairs very well with a range of foods.