“Yellowstone” star Ryan Bingham is launching a new line of Texas whiskeys created from rye, wheat, barley, and corn grown in the Lonestar state and distilled in small batches. The actor himself is a Texas native but currently resides in Los Angeles.

The Bingham’s Bourbon launch includes two initial expressions: Original and Black Label.

“I’ve spent years travelin’ the world playing honky tonks and bars looking for a whiskey with enough kick and flavor to sip on the rocks, but smooth enough for a celebratory shot at the bar,” Bingham states on the brand’s website. “After searching high and low I decided to head home to Texas and make my own. I’m proud to now bring you Bingham’s Bourbon.”

The original expression, a light amber whiskey, sits at 40 percent ABV and holds “enough character to sip by a fire.” It holds aromas of rye spice and honeysuckle, and a sweet taste of toasted oak, baking spices, and roasted pecans.

The Black Label is slightly boozier, hitting 47 percent ABV. It offers a “lush mouthfeel,” with notes of pecans, dried fruit, spice, marshmallow, and wood on the palate, according to the website’s tasting notes.

“Yellowstone” is a Western drama series that follows the Dutton family, a clan of ranchers living in Montana. It’s one of the most highly-anticipated series of the year; the first half of season 5 ended in early January and is set to return during the summer.

In addition to portraying Walker in the Paramount Network series, Oscar nominee Bingham is a singer-songwriter and boasts a collection of country music hits.

Bingham’s Bourbon has not yet released a launch date.