If you’ve ever reached for a bottle of French bubbly and wondered if you’re pronouncing its name properly, you’re not alone. According to a March 2024 analysis conducted by BusinessFinancing.co.uk, some of the most easily recognizable food and drinks labels still leave the public a bit kerfuffled when it comes to their pronunciation.

To discover which brand names are flubbed the most often, the U.K.-based business financing and information publisher compiled a list of 16,875 brands and referenced online pronunciation dictionary Forvo to discover how many times the word(s) had been searched for and their pronunciation had been listened to. BusinessFinancing.co.uk analysts then ranked the brands by most listens overall and most listens by category for each country.

With a whopping 256,000 listens, Jägermeister is the most mispronounced drinks brand globally, though Veuve Clicquot is not far behind with 253,000 listens. Coming in third place is Japanese food and nutrition brand Ajinomoto with 156,000 queries, while Dutch beer giant Heineken claims the fourth spot with 141,000. Rounding out the top five with 128,000 plays (and accounting for the only American brand on the list) is Budweiser.

The World’s Most Mispronounced Food and Alcohol Brands