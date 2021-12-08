For the second year in a row, Connaught Bar in London has clinched the top spot in the World’s 50 Best Bars awards.

“A triumph from the start, Connaught Bar still manages to edge closer to perfection every time its doors open,” says the World’s Best review. “It is the quintessential London hotel bar, but in its poise, elegance and the leadership of Agostino Perrone, Giorgio Bargiani and Maura Milia, it has a distinct Italian accent… this is a bar for which excellence has become a bare minimum standard.”

The Connaught Bar, known especially for its dry Martinis — including a tableside Martini Trolley! — also has a series of “multi-dimensional cocktails” on its menu, with aspects pulled from “form and flavor, past and present.”

The World’s 50 Best Bars awards are judged by 600 drinks experts from around the globe, with the aim of sharing the “ultimate international guide to the world’s top bars and drinking destinations.” While this year’s celebration was hosted in-person on Dec. 7, in London, the 2020 edition was held online with an emphasis on fundraising for hospitality sector relief.

Coming in at number 10, Katana Kitten in New York’s Greenwich Village was the highest-ranked U.S. bar. Ran by Masahiro Urudisho, the bar is famous for its highballs and signature Japanese twists. Perhaps the biggest upset on the list is New York’s Dante, which fell to 30th place. In 2019, Dante had won the title of World’s Best Bar, but then had to settle for the number two spot in 2020.

Check out the full list of the 2021 World’s Best Bars below: