A soon-to-be coveted bourbon release offers the best of both worlds.

Wild Turkey will soon release Voyage, the latest limited-edition installment in its Master’s Keep series, according to a press release. The 10-year bourbon, treated with a second maturation in Jamaican rum casks, hits select retailers next month.

The 53 percent ABV spirit will be Wild Turkey’s first expression finished in rum casks, and is a collaboration between Wild Turkey master distiller Eddie Russell and Appleton Estate Jamaica Rum master blender Joy Spence. Both spirit brands are owned by Campari Group.

Master’s Keep Voyage blends qualities of both bourbon and rum, resulting in bold flavors of fruit, caramel, and aged oak with a long, warm finish. After aging in Wild Turkey’s No. 4 char barrels for ten years, the bourbon was then moved to old Appleton Estate casks — which previously held 14 year-old still pot rum — for its second maturation. The casks, which were hand-selected by Spence and brought to Wild Turkey’s Kentucky rickhouse for the aging process, were chosen to imbue warm spice and caramel flavors into the spirit.

Russell first introduced the Master’s Keep series in 2015 as a means to innovate bourbon techniques and finishes.

“Every year, we look forward to the release of Master’s Keep as an opportunity to rethink what our bourbon can be,” Russell says in the release. “Creating Master’s Keep Voyage in collaboration with Dr. Joy Spence was a real privilege, and I think our shared passion for telling a story through our spirits comes through in this one-of-a-kind whiskey.”

Master’s Keep Voyage will be available nationally in July, and will retail for $275.