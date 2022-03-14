White Claw is debuting a new line of seltzers, White Claw Surf, composed of Citrus Yuzu, Tropical Pomelo, Watermelon Lime, and Wildberry Acai flavors, according to a press release shared today.

“White Claw Surf is the biggest news in seltzer since the original launch of White Claw,” said John Shea, chief marketing officer for the brand. The cans are 5 percent ABV and 100 calories each, and will be made available in packs of 12.

The brand is celebrating the debut by partnering with professional surfers Ivy Miller, Hunter Jones, and Blair Conklin as part of its “Surf Like No Other” launch campaign.

“White Claw Surf is a breakthrough new idea that combines full flavors with sensational refreshment and the incredible sessionability expected from White Claw,” said Shea.