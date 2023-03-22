Business travelers on United flights could soon add a little rosé into their day.

Provence estate Château d’Esclans and United Airlines are partnering this spring to offer complimentary Whispering Angel wine onboard, according to an emailed press release. Free pours of the popular rosé are available to passengers flying in United Polaris business class.

Bottles of Whispering Angel typically retail for approximately $25. The Provence rosé is currently available in over 110 countries and is a favorite of celebrities like Adele. It is also considered among the major catalysts for the global rosé boom in the mid-2010s.

“Whispering Angel was instrumental in sparking the rosé revolution and has become synonymous with a glamorous lifestyle, so being able to share this exceptional wine with those flying United Polaris as they embark on their travels is exciting,” Château d’Esclans owner Sacha Lichine states in the release. “We’re proud to be able to reach new consumers and offer them a taste of the magic of Provence.”

The new wine offering joins United Polaris’ other complimentary passenger services — including airport lounges, priority boarding, and luxurious in-flight details, like noise-reducing headphones and plush bedding.

Business class passengers can choose from a rotating menu of curated wines, cheese plates, and even selections from an ice cream sundae cart. The company currently serves an average of 450,000 complimentary glasses of wine to business class passengers every month, per the brand. United is currently the only major American airline to offer Whispering Angel rosé.

Clear skies — and generous pours — ahead!