On Tuesday, Westward Whiskey announced that a group of private investors purchased the majority of its assets, rescuing the American single-malt brand from bankruptcy.

Based in Portland, Ore., Westward Whiskey was established by Thomas Mooney in 2004 as House Spirits Distillery, which also produced Aviation Gin before it was acquired by Davos Brands in 2016. In 2018, Westward received an investment from Diageo-backed Distill Ventures, but in March of this year, the conglomerate announced that it would no longer bring any new brands into the program and the number of existing investments would be reduced. In April 2025, just three weeks after the announcement, House Spirits Distillery, trading as Westward Whiskey, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy citing “significant liquidity challenges.”

Last week, the brand announced that the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware approved the sale of “most” of Westward’s assets to Aqua Ardens, a group of private investors that financed the brand during the bankruptcy process. While the full list of assets remains undisclosed, Westward Whiskey CEO and founder Mooney told Just Drinks that it includes intellectual property, production equipment, inventory, and more.

The deal is expected to close by November 3, at which point Westward Whiskey will transition to an entirely independent ownership structure, with Mooney remaining as CEO.

“Today, we celebrate a new beginning at Westward Whiskey, a bright new future that will allow us to compete and win despite an industry slowdown and broader economic headwinds,” he expressed in a company statement. “Our new, independent ownership structure gives us the freedom and flexibility to lean into the parts of our business that continue to shine.”

Despite the bankruptcy filing, 2025 has proven to be relatively fruitful for Westward sales, with the company reporting 53 percent growth year-over-year for the first nine months of the year. The brand’s sales year-to-date have already surpassed Westward’s total sales volume for 2024, and the company hopes this new investment and ownership structure will continue driving growth in the future.

“Along with my partners, I am thrilled to play a role in the future of Westward Whiskey. We are among the original investors in the brand, and I have served on its board of directors since 2011,” remarked Luis Fernando Leal, one of Aqua Ardens’ principals. “Thomas and the Westward team have the right vision, strategy, and ability to propel Westward Whiskey to sustainable growth in the coming years.”

