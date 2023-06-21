Soccer fans might be keeping the party going all night (and morning) next month.

Bars in Washington D.C. could be permitted to remain open 24 hours a day during the upcoming FIFA Women’s World Cup, according to ESPN. The city council passed the proposal during a June 6 session, and it’s currently awaiting approval from mayor Muriel Bowser.

Time zone differences play an important role in this decision, as host countries Australia and New Zealand operate 14 to 16 hours ahead of Eastern Standard Time. Some matches — such as the United States match against Portugal on Aug. 1 — will be televised in the U.S. during the early morning hours.

USA Today reports that the proposal, introduced by city councilmember Kenyan McDuffie, was unanimously supported by 13 members. If it receives mayoral approval, D.C. bars and restaurants will be legally permitted to stay open for 24 hours a day and serve alcohol for 22 of them, with a brief pause between 4 a.m. to 6 a.m. Bars must apply for the hours extension with the city’s alcohol board and pay a $100 fee to participate.

Last November, a similar proposal by McDuffie successfully allowed bars to remain open 24/7 during the 2022 Men’s World Cup in Qatar, according to a local Fox outlet.

Mayor Bowser is set to approve or deny the proposal by June 29. The Women’s World Cup begins on July 20 with a match between New Zealand and Norway and runs through August 20.