Wade Boggs is a legendary man. The star athlete kickstarted his career with the Boston Red Sox in 1982 and quickly solidified his positioning as one of the most successful baseball players in history. By the time he retired 17 years later, Boggs had an impressive .328 batting average with more than 3,000 hits over 2,400 games. In 2005, he was inducted into the Hall of Fame.

But while the baseball player is known for his prowess on the field, he’s even more famous for the time he allegedly drank 107 beers in a single day — 73 of which were apparently consumed on a cross-country flight from Boston to the West Coast. It’s an iconic feat that two baseball fans decided to commemorate this past weekend when they presented the Hall of Famer with a custom 73-rack of Miller Lite at Fanatics Fest NYC.

In a video posted to the sport’s festival’s Instagram account, the two event attendees can be seen approaching the athlete, each carrying one end of the massive case to be autographed. The box, roughly six feet long, is even labeled with specialty “Boggs” packaging and a Miller Lite decal reading “A Fine Sky High Beer.”

As he’s signing his autograph, Boggs tells the fans that they “need the cast from ‘Always Sunny’ to sign it too” — a reference, of course, to the comedy series “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.” In season 10’s pilot episode, titled “The Gang Beats Boggs,” the rag tag group attempts to beat the number of beers Boggs drank on his flight by chugging as many brews as possible on their own cross country flight. The episode brought the Wade Boggs legend back into the pop culture fold, and revived the questions surrounding how many beers he actually consumed that day.

The exact number of beers Boggs actually consumed on that fateful day has always been something of a mystery, a fact the fans in the video allude to. Some argued he drank 50 on the flight, others said it was between 60 and 70. Rumor has it that Boggs himself told actor and writer Charlie Day that it was 107 while the two were on set filming “The Gang Beats Boggs.” Now, apparently, the number is a firm 73.

“So how many did you drink?” one fan asks. “73,” Boggs responds, affirmatively.

73 or 107, it’s still more Miller Lite than most could drink in a week — let alone on a single flight.