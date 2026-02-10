Brands across the bev-alc category have found success by catering to drinkers’ current demands — namely, getting drunk fast and with ease. Voodoo Ranger has capitalized on those desires with G-Force Supercharged Juicy IPA, released today.

The craft beer company jacked up its newest release, a mango-flavored triple IPA, to 11 percent ABV, marking the brewery’s highest alcohol content yet. The 19.2-ounce can — otherwise known as a tallboy — is also the brand’s first ever individually-packaged brew sold outside of a four- or six-pack.

The release comes amid the major success of high-ABV and ready-to-drink (RTD) options like Dogfish Head 120 Minute IPA and Grimm Suicide Door. In its press release, Voodoo Ranger says G-Force Supercharged Juicy IPA is poised to deliver “exactly what fans have been asking for.” It refers to the newest product as a “jet engine” with “full throttle intensity” meant “to push grab-and-go convenience.”

Most offerings within the Voodoo Ranger family were profitable in terms of off-premise dollars and volume compared to last year’s numbers, according to multi-outlet grocery, mass retail, and convenience store scan data through Jan. 25 tracked by market research firm Circana. The same report shows New Belgium Brewing, which owns Voodoo Ranger, remaining in the top 30 brands for off-premise sales with its biggest growth at convenience stores.

The roll-out of G-Force Supercharged follows the success of Voodoo Ranger’s previous releases of Juice Force in 2022, Fruit Force in 2023, and Tropic Force in 2024 — all of which come in at 9.5 percent ABV. Consumers can now pick up a single tallboy can of G-Force Supercharged nationwide to see how it compares.