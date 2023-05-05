If you’re not feeling up to batching Margaritas tomorrow, Trader Joe’s has you covered.

The nostalgic line of Party Can Margaritas from Cocktail Courier is currently blowing up on TikTok — and for good reason, it seems. Users can’t get enough of the 12-serving bottled Margarita — and its budget-friendly price tag of just under $10 —and are posting videos of themselves tracking it down at their local TJ’s.

The ready-to-serve Triple Spice Margarita combines blanco and reposado tequila, premium orange liqueur, fresh lime juice, and a three-spice blend of ginger, cinnamon, and chili pepper that captures the essence of a spicy rim. It’s 12 percent ABV and packaged in distinctively retro 1.75 liter bottles.

Bad news for any thirsty drinkers outside of the Golden State, though: The limited-edition offering is only available to customers in California, as a Trader Joe’s representative tells VinePair over email. It retails for $9.99 at Trader Joe’s shops that carry liquor.

It seems that if you’re on the West Coast, you might be in for an especially low-lift Cinco celebration.