On Tuesday, Veuve Clicquot revealed two new cuvées set to hit U.S. shelves early this fall: RICH and RICH Rosé. Both sparkling wines, each containing 55 grams of sugar per liter, are classified as sweet Champagnes and are designed to be enjoyed chilled or over ice.

The cuvées’ names pay homage to the Maison’s traditional way of distinguishing its sweet Champagne. Starting as early as 1877, Veuve Clicquot has labeled its bottles of sweeter bubbly as “rich” to distinguish them from the brand’s non-vintage yellow label Brut, which is currently made with 9 grams of sugar per liter.

Both sweet wines begin with a blend of 50 percent Pinot Noir, 30 percent Pinot Meunier, and 20 percent Chardonnay, with 40 to 45 percent of the liquid coming from reserve wines.

According to the brand, RICH highlights tropical and orchard fruit flavors like pineapple, mango, Mirabelle plum, and a touch of lemongrass. The Rosé is said to exude notes of strawberry, raspberry, and redcurrant with a hint of peppermint.

The Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic on October 5 in Los Angeles will serve as the official U.S. launch for both RICH and RICH Rosé. In early fall 2024, both sweet Champagnes will be available at suggested retailers in California and online nationwide at VeuveClicquot.com for a suggested retail price of $68 and $72, respectively.