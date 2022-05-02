Verona is set to become the new home to Italy’s largest wine museum and visitor center. Located in Veneto, a northeastern region famous for producing some of the highest quality wines in the country, the Museo del Vino (or MuVin for short) was announced at international wine competition Vinitaly last month.

The developer of the museum, Enrico Corsi, says that he had the idea while on a trip to Edinburgh, Scotland where he visited the Scotch Whisky Experience –– he later wondered why the experience, which takes visitors through the story behind the whiskey and pairs each with Scottish food, was not being done with wines in Italy.

Corsi is planning on filling this gap with the MuVin project, which aims to be a one-stop shop for all things wine. The complex, which will sit on over 215,000 square feet of land, will feature wine tastings and educational activities, as well as an “experiential path” spanning over 62,000 square feet, leading visitors through the history of wine, the culture surrounding wine, production methods, and how to pair it with food. Visitors are encouraged to take the time to enjoy wine and food markets as well as the wine cellars and conference centers set to be built into the complex.

If wine lovers from around the world can’t make it to enjoy the spectacle in person, the MuVin is also offering virtual visits to the complex where individuals can educate themselves on proper wine tasting techniques as well as take a (virtual) visit to Italian wineries in the region.

The MuVin project will be located in Verona’s Gallerie Mercatali in the city’s exhibition quarter which is popular year-round due to its popular exhibitions and shows. The museum will likely see a large percentage of the four million tourists who visit Verona annually, as well as a considerable amount of the 32 million tourists who visit nearby Lake Garda each year.

The project has been officially endorsed by Massimo Garavaglia, Italy’s tourism minister, Roberta Garibaldi, a representative of Italy’s national tourism agency, and the University of Verona’s director of business economics, Professor Diego Begalli. The MuVin is slated to be completed by the Winter of 2026, when Italy is set to host the Winter Olympics.