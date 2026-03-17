Across the pond, the UK secretary of state for energy security and net zero, Ed Miliband, has launched a government-funded tool aimed at reducing energy costs for hospitality businesses. The application’s advice? Pub owners should disable refrigerators overnight and monitor ovens. Registration for the energy and carbon reduction tool opened today, sparking a wave of backlash from business owners across the UK.

“To be told to turn the lights off overnight really is groundbreaking stuff,” pub owner Andy Lennox sarcastically tells The Telegraph. “Decades of hospitality experience across the country, and the answer was sitting there all along.”

Great Britain’s Department of Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) will offer 525 hospitality businesses access to the tool created by Zero Carbon Company. During a one-year trial period prior to today’s rollout, its advice helped 90 pubs, restaurants, and hotels across the UK reduce energy bills by £2,500 (~$3330), DESNZ claims.

The digital tool comes as electricity rates rise across the UK due to the conflict in Iran. The uptick in energy costs will throw an additional £169 million ($225.5 million) per year onto pubs’ costs, analysis from The Telegraph finds. Before the U.S. and Israeli strikes, business reported an average cost of £55 ($73) per oil barrel, and it has since risen to around £75 ($100) a barrel.

Zero Carbon Company designed the program to assess a business’ uses of resources like energy and water and generate advice for how to reduce waste and minimize unnecessary costs. “You’ll recover profits, cut carbon, and empower your team, while building a great story to share with your customers,” the company’s page reads.

According to The Telegraph, Miliband tells pub owners to “serve warmer beer and turn off ovens to save money” in the advice portal. A press release by DESNZ provides testimonials from the tool’s test phase. It claims some early participants cut overnight energy consumption by 66 percent, with one pub reporting its energy usage dropped by 26 percent, saving them £48 ($64) a week. Others, however, aren’t convinced of the tool’s promise.

“In reality, this is yet another short-sighted, bureaucratic, headline-grabbing load of rubbish,” Lennox tells The Telegraph. “Any half-decent operator already runs an efficient kitchen, manages energy properly and watches costs like a hawk. That is Hospitality 101.”

Landlords and business owners should consider ways to limit unnecessary energy expenses, chief executive officer of the British Beer and Pub Association Emma McClarkin admits to The Telegraph. But there are other, possibly more effective ways the government can help stave off the rising bills, and disabling certain appliances overnight could cause health and safety issues.

“It is not just help with reducing eye-watering energy bills that the beer and pub sector needs the government to help with, but the overall cumulative costs of doing business, including disproportionate tax bills,” McClarkin says.