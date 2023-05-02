Twisted Tea’s newest launch is a boozy twist on a summertime classic.

The brand is debuting a nostalgic Rocket Pop flavor for the summer, according to a May 2 press release. The new addition, which drops today, was inspired by the classic red, white, and blue treat. It offers a bold flavor profile of lemon-lime, cherry, blue raspberry, and hard tea.

The limited-edition Rocket Pop can only be found in the Twisted Tea Party Pack, a 12-can package of four popular Twisted flavors. Rocket Pop joins the original flavor, half & half, and peach in the picnic-ready pack.

“The secret is out: America loves to party with Twisted Tea, and we’re ready to fuel the fun this summer,” senior brand director Erica Taylor says in the release. “Launching brand-new Twisted Tea Rocket Pop is the perfect way to kick-off the season. An adult take on the frozen treat, these nostalgic flavors get a big upgrade when combined with the smooth and delicious real iced tea taste of Twisted Tea.”

The new drop is accompanied by another new offering: The Twisted Tea Party Pouch. This 166-ounce container — yes, that’s 1.3 gallons — holds more than enough Twisted Tea Original to share. Might we suggest a round of slap the bag?

Twisted Tea Rocket Pop is now available at retailers.