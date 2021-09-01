As it turns out, the “Hard Seltzer Craze” is far from over as we enter into the Fall season. Such is evidenced by another new seasonal variety pack, this time from Truly, which will launch nationwide on November 1.

The Truly Holiday Party Pack features four cocktail-inspired flavors including Cran Orange Sparkler, Pom Ginger Fizz, Holiday Sangria Style, and Spiked Apple Juice. In line with the rest of Truly’s seltzers, each 12-ounces can arrives with 100 calories, 1 gram of sugar, and 5 percent ABV.

Since its debut in 2016, Truly has proven keen to innovate, launching a range of seltzer products including lemonade, hard tea, punch, and ice pops. Those extensions seem to have paid off.The hard seltzer giant witnessed a 44 percent growth within the beer category this year, second only to Bud Light Seltzer, according to an email press release from the brand.

The two look set to continue battling it out on the innovation front, with Bud Light Seltzer also having just announced its own holiday variety pack inspired by Fall flavors.

Let the best hard seltzer win this season and snag yourself a Truly 12-pack of holiday cocktail flavors in November.