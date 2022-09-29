After dropping a line of hard seltzers last year, Topo Chico is back with a fresh alcoholic offering — this time, with spins on classic cocktails.

The three new canned drinks, launching next year, will feature real spirits including premium tequila and vodka, according to a Sept. 29 press release.

The new line will not replace Topo Chico’s current malt-based offerings. Instead, the upcoming launch will further the partnership between Molson Coors and Coca-Cola, following the national success of Simply Spiked Lemonade and Topo Chico Hard Seltzer.

While the new product flavors have not yet been announced, they are set to include inspiration from well-known drinks in the United States.

“Taking inspiration from the popular cocktails made in bars and restaurants today, Topo Chico Spirited will bring something completely different to our aisle,” David Coors, Molson Coors’ vice president of next generation beverages, states in the release. “We believe Topo Chico Spirited will shake up the canned cocktail space with unparalleled flavors and a legacy rooted in the iconic 125-year-old master-brand.”

The new line will drop sometime next year and will be available in 23 markets nationwide: Texas, Colorado, Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri, California, Arizona, New Mexico, Nevada, Washington, Florida, Arkansas, Mississippi, Tennessee, Georgia, Louisiana, Illinois, Wisconsin, Ohio, Minnesota, Michigan, Virginia, and Washington, D.C.