While it’s been years since LMFAO recorded “Shots” with Lil Wayne, we won’t judge if you’re still knocking back tequila to that familiar tune.

Clear spirits are popular shots across the country; as hospitality insight platform Union reports in a Dec. 21 press release, blanco tequila and vodka took two of the top three spots this year. The third shooter to make the list, however, may surprise you.

While we aren’t too familiar with Union’s data collection process, its findings ring true with trends VinePair has observed this year. To create the ranking, Union compiled on-premise data from thousands of venues across 34 states. It includes the total shots ordered by guests over the age of 21.

The most commonly-ordered shot at American bars and restaurants is Tito’s vodka. Union reports that some 7.9 percent of rounds are from the brand, which should come as no surprise, considering the spirit’s Stateside popularity.

Coming in second place? The throwback Green Tea shot — a mix of Jameson Irish Whiskey, peach schnapps, sour mix, and lemonade or lemon-lime soda. It’s unfortunate that these “cheugy” mixed shots don’t have any actual tea in them, but they do contain plenty of nostalgic staying power.

The third most-ordered shot is Casamigos Blanco, a possible signal that customers are reaching for more premium spirits. The report also lists tequila brands Espolòn, Patrón, and Don Julio as top picks in 2022.

“With parties abound and resolutions setting in on Jan. 1, Americans tend to go big on New Year’s Eve and buying rounds of shots is a big part of celebrations,” Union chief marketing officer Layne Cox states in the release. “We were not at all surprised about vodka and tequila making the list, but we were excited to see that the Green Tea Shot was at number two, signaling that the millennial shot trend is going mainstream.”

Will 2023 bring an even bigger resurgence of mixed shots? Only time will tell.