Morgan Wallen, Chappel Roan, and AC/DC headline the TouchTunes report for the most popular male artists, female artists, and bands played at bars and restaurants in 2025, respectively. The new-age digital jukebox company named Chappel Roan as artist of the year and “I’m the Problem” by Morgan Wallen as the album of the year.

TouchTunes’ data shows rock as the most-played genre nationwide, trailed by country as second-most played and rap/hip hop as third. The chart also ranks top songs for each genre, categorized by release date.

“Lonely Road (with Jelly Roll)” by mgk tops the list of new-release rock songs, and “Simple Man” by Lynyrd Skynyrd bests catalog rock songs list. “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” by Shaboozey is country’s most-played new release, and “Tennessee Whiskey” by Chris Stapleton is the genre’s most-played catalog song. Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” tops the rap/hip hop new release list — “Shake That (feat. Nate Dogg)” by Eminem takes the bag for rap catalog songs.

TouchTunes is a touch-screen jukebox system with units affixed to walls and app compatibility at over 44,000 venues across the country. And with its Spotify Wrapped-esque round-up, it’s showing off its earned authority on what people are listening to at bars and restaurants today..

General preferences in music from male artists teeters between country and rap: Each of the chart’s top 10 male artists are within one, or both, of those genres. Music from female artists skews pop, as Chappel Roan, Taylor Swift, Rihanna, Lady Gaga, Sabrina Carpenter, and Beyoncé populate the top 10 list. This list has limited overlap with Spotify’s own, which has Bad Bunny, Taylor Swift, The Weeknd, Drake, and Billie Eislish as the top five artists in the U.S. overall.

Among the list’s notable breakout artists are Rosé, KATSEYE, Addison Rae, and Doechii. It’ll be up to what partiers tap with tipsy fingers in 2026 to see who’ll stand the test of time.