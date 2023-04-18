This newly-released report by Brewers Association outlines the category-defining breweries of 2022.

Each year, the association compiles a list of the 50 highest-performing craft brewing companies in the United States. The organization shared its outlook on the brewing industry in a recent press release.

Some 550 new craft breweries opened last year, as the nationwide number of craft breweries hit a record high of 9,552, including 2,035 microbreweries, 3,418 brewpubs, 2,828 taproom breweries, and 261 regional craft breweries. That said, some 320 locations closed in 2022, and the number of brewery openings shrank for the second year in a row. At a 3 percent closure rate, the Brewers Association notes that this loss was fairly modest.

“The relatively low closure rate reflects both the solid demand for fuller-flavored local beer as well as the versatility and flexibility of small brewers,” says chief economist Bart Watson.

The overall market volume also decreased by 3 percent, while sales by value increased 6 percent year-over-year. The craft brewing market raked in $28.46 billion in revenue in 2022.

“2022 presented small brewers with a number of challenges, including rising operating and material costs and increasing competition, particularly in distribution,” Watson explains. “In this maturing and competitive market, collective growth for the category is hard to come by.”

Of the top craft breweries in the United States, 40 of the included companies are small and independent craft breweries. The full list of 50 top-producing craft breweries is available below:

Rank Company City State 1 D. G. Yuengling and Son Inc Pottsville PA 2 Boston Beer Co Boston, Milton MA, DE 3 Sierra Nevada Brewing Co Chico CA 4 Duvel Moortgat USA Paso Robles, Kansas City, Cooperstown CA, MO, NY 5 Gambrinus Company Berkeley, Shiner CA, TX 6 Artisanal Brewing Ventures Downingtown, Lakewood, Brooklyn PA, NY, NY 7 Stone Brewing Escondido CA 8 CANarchy Longmont, Tampa, Salt Lake City, Comstock, Dallas CO, FL, UT, MI, TX 9 Tilray Beer Brands Atlanta, Montau, San Diego GA, NY, CA 10 Brooklyn Brewery Brooklyn NY 11 Deschutes Brewery Bend OR 12 New Glarus Brewing Co New Glarus WI 13 Athletic Brewing Company Milford CT 14 Matt Brewing Co Utica NY 15 Minhas Craft Brewery Monroe WI 16 Harpoon Brewery Boston MA 17 Gordon Biersch Brewing Co San Jose CA 18 Great Lakes Brewing Company Cleveland OH 19 Stevens Point Brewery Stevens Point WI 20 Allagash Brewing Company Portland ME 21 Georgetown Brewing Co Seattle WA 22 Odell Brewing Co Fort Collins CO 23 Rhinegeist Brewery Cincinnati OH 24 Three Floyds Brewing Munster IN 25 Troegs Brewing Co Hershey PA 26 Summit Brewing Co Saint Paul MN 27 Narragansett Brewing Co Providence RI 28 Craft Ohana Kihei, San Diego HI, CA 29 August Schell Brewing Company New Ulm MN 30 Kings & Convicts Brewing San Diego CA 31 Pittsburgh Brewing Co Pittsburgh PA 32 Alaskan Brewing Co Juneau AK 33 Kona Brewing Co Kailua-Kona HI 34 Flying Dog Brewery Frederick MD 35 Abita Brewing Co Covington LA 36 Fiddlehead Brewing Shelburne VT 37 Creature Comforts Brewing Co Athens GA 38 BrewDog Brewing Company Canal Winchester OH 39 Revolution Brewing Chicago IL 40 Lost Coast Brewery Eureka CA 41 Rogue Ales Brewery Newport OR 42 Surly Brewing Company Minneapolis MN 43 Ninkasi Brewing Co Eugene OR 44 Saint Arnold Brewing Co Houston TX 45 IndieBrew Atlanta. Nashville GA, TN 46 Shipyard Brewing Co Portland ME 47 Jack’s Abby Brewing Framingham MA 48 North Coast Brewing Co Fort Bragg CA 49 Pizza Port Brewing Company Carlsband CA 50 Made by the Water New Orleans, Apalachicola, Asheville, Charleston LA, FL, NC, SC

