This newly-released report by Brewers Association outlines the category-defining breweries of 2022.
Each year, the association compiles a list of the 50 highest-performing craft brewing companies in the United States. The organization shared its outlook on the brewing industry in a recent press release.
Some 550 new craft breweries opened last year, as the nationwide number of craft breweries hit a record high of 9,552, including 2,035 microbreweries, 3,418 brewpubs, 2,828 taproom breweries, and 261 regional craft breweries. That said, some 320 locations closed in 2022, and the number of brewery openings shrank for the second year in a row. At a 3 percent closure rate, the Brewers Association notes that this loss was fairly modest.
“The relatively low closure rate reflects both the solid demand for fuller-flavored local beer as well as the versatility and flexibility of small brewers,” says chief economist Bart Watson.
The overall market volume also decreased by 3 percent, while sales by value increased 6 percent year-over-year. The craft brewing market raked in $28.46 billion in revenue in 2022.
“2022 presented small brewers with a number of challenges, including rising operating and material costs and increasing competition, particularly in distribution,” Watson explains. “In this maturing and competitive market, collective growth for the category is hard to come by.”
Of the top craft breweries in the United States, 40 of the included companies are small and independent craft breweries. The full list of 50 top-producing craft breweries is available below:
|Rank
|Company
|City
|State
|1
|D. G. Yuengling and Son Inc
|Pottsville
|PA
|2
|Boston Beer Co
|Boston, Milton
|MA, DE
|3
|Sierra Nevada Brewing Co
|Chico
|CA
|4
|Duvel Moortgat USA
|Paso Robles, Kansas City, Cooperstown
|CA, MO, NY
|5
|Gambrinus Company
|Berkeley, Shiner
|CA, TX
|6
|Artisanal Brewing Ventures
|Downingtown, Lakewood, Brooklyn
|PA, NY, NY
|7
|Stone Brewing
|Escondido
|CA
|8
|CANarchy
|Longmont, Tampa, Salt Lake City, Comstock, Dallas
|CO, FL, UT, MI, TX
|9
|Tilray Beer Brands
|Atlanta, Montau, San Diego
|GA, NY, CA
|10
|Brooklyn Brewery
|Brooklyn
|NY
|11
|Deschutes Brewery
|Bend
|OR
|12
|New Glarus Brewing Co
|New Glarus
|WI
|13
|Athletic Brewing Company
|Milford
|CT
|14
|Matt Brewing Co
|Utica
|NY
|15
|Minhas Craft Brewery
|Monroe
|WI
|16
|Harpoon Brewery
|Boston
|MA
|17
|Gordon Biersch Brewing Co
|San Jose
|CA
|18
|Great Lakes Brewing Company
|Cleveland
|OH
|19
|Stevens Point Brewery
|Stevens Point
|WI
|20
|Allagash Brewing Company
|Portland
|ME
|21
|Georgetown Brewing Co
|Seattle
|WA
|22
|Odell Brewing Co
|Fort Collins
|CO
|23
|Rhinegeist Brewery
|Cincinnati
|OH
|24
|Three Floyds Brewing
|Munster
|IN
|25
|Troegs Brewing Co
|Hershey
|PA
|26
|Summit Brewing Co
|Saint Paul
|MN
|27
|Narragansett Brewing Co
|Providence
|RI
|28
|Craft Ohana
|Kihei, San Diego
|HI, CA
|29
|August Schell Brewing Company
|New Ulm
|MN
|30
|Kings & Convicts Brewing
|San Diego
|CA
|31
|Pittsburgh Brewing Co
|Pittsburgh
|PA
|32
|Alaskan Brewing Co
|Juneau
|AK
|33
|Kona Brewing Co
|Kailua-Kona
|HI
|34
|Flying Dog Brewery
|Frederick
|MD
|35
|Abita Brewing Co
|Covington
|LA
|36
|Fiddlehead Brewing
|Shelburne
|VT
|37
|Creature Comforts Brewing Co
|Athens
|GA
|38
|BrewDog Brewing Company
|Canal Winchester
|OH
|39
|Revolution Brewing
|Chicago
|IL
|40
|Lost Coast Brewery
|Eureka
|CA
|41
|Rogue Ales Brewery
|Newport
|OR
|42
|Surly Brewing Company
|Minneapolis
|MN
|43
|Ninkasi Brewing Co
|Eugene
|OR
|44
|Saint Arnold Brewing Co
|Houston
|TX
|45
|IndieBrew
|Atlanta. Nashville
|GA, TN
|46
|Shipyard Brewing Co
|Portland
|ME
|47
|Jack’s Abby Brewing
|Framingham
|MA
|48
|North Coast Brewing Co
|Fort Bragg
|CA
|49
|Pizza Port Brewing Company
|Carlsband
|CA
|50
|Made by the Water
|New Orleans, Apalachicola, Asheville, Charleston
|LA, FL, NC, SC
