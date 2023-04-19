It’s time for your pup to join you on those wine walks.

Tito’s newest collection of merch is designed to combine leisurely dog walks and Tito’s — wherever it’s legal, of course. Tito’s Vodka For Dog People, the brand’s program for improving animals’ lives, partnered with nonprofit BISSELL Pet Foundation to launch a seven-piece capsule collection this month, according to an April 18 press release.

For the launch, Tito’s explained their concept of a “walktail,” which is a mixed drink enjoyed while on a stroll with loved ones both human and canine. (Check your state’s open container laws to see whether you should be making your own with Tito’s or a non-alcoholic alternative.) To maximize that warm-weather outing, Tito’s is offering new branded accessories on its retail website.

The standout “Walk-Pack” is a belt bag with custom pockets to hold mini Tito’s bottles and a branded Yeti tumbler (sold separately) for $45. Other merch includes a snazzy “Sniff in Style” bandana for four-legged pals, portable dog bowl, Tito’s Dog Person hats, and a BISSELL Pet Foundation cap.

The capsule collection ranges in price from $5 to $45. A video on Tito’s YouTube channel imagines a conversation between a pet owner and their furry friend while introducing the line:

“As long time admirers of all the work BISSELL Pet Foundation does in the animal rescue space, we could not be more excited to team up with them on this collaboration,” says Beth Bellanti-Pander, Vodka for Dog People program director at Tito’s Handmade Vodka in the release. “It’s a great way to hang out with friends and get outside if you’re feeling a bit cooped up – plus, the pups love it, too.”

Tito’s will donate 100 percent of net proceeds from the merch to the BISSELL Pet Foundation, where the funds will be used to assist in adoption costs and prevent more animals from residing in shelters.

“Tito’s has been incredibly supportive in furthering our mission of finding every pet a home,” BISSELL founder Cathy Bissell says in the release. “We are excited to be part of this fun collaboration and encourage friends and their pups to get together for a happy hour stroll with a Tito’s walktail.”

This collaboration turns dog walks into, well, a walk in the park.