A good sweater is a must now that fall weather is in full swing in many parts of the country. As it turns out, the same could be said for our booze, too.

Tito’s Vodka has launched a line of bottles dressed in sweaters to stir up sales ahead of the holiday season. The knitted tops will be sold as an exclusive travel retail release, according to The Drinks Business.

“The focus is to get everybody on board with the ugly sweater program for the holidays,” John McDonnell, Tito’s managing director, international, said.

Not traveling between now and the holidays? Have no fear: the bottle sweaters are also available for purchase on Amazon.

Those who want to match with their bottle while drinking vodka can also snag their own ugly sweater from Tito’s website. And if that’s not enough twinning, the online store also offers Ugly Scarfs, Ugly Beanies, and an Ugly Sweater for dogs.