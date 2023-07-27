Tito’s Vodka has long leaned into its rep as “the vodka for dog people.” The Austin-based brand launched its “Vodka for Dog People Program” shortly after the brand launched in 1997 to raise funds for various rescue programs, and earlier this week, they furthered their cause with a $53,000 donation to Diamonds in the Ruff, a non-profit, non-kill rescue shelter in Lockport, N.Y.

Opened in 2011, Diamonds in the Ruff is a foster- and volunteer-based rescue organization. The funds from Tito’s’ donation will go towards expanding the shelter’s operations, including the construction of a new 1,200 square foot facility that will allow the shelter to add 30 new kennels.

During the summer months, the U.S. typically sees an influx of dogs brought into rescue shelters and a simultaneous drop in canine adoption rates.

“During this time, our team will be able to focus on ensuring that they receive the love and attention [the animals] need, which would not be possible without funding from Tito’s Handmade Vodka,” says Leandra Herzog, the fundraising coordinator at Diamonds in the Ruff.

With this donation, the shelter will be able to rescue as many animals as possible — including those that require special care — during the seasonal influx and house them comfortably until they are able to be fostered.