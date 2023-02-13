A recent sale by luxury auction house Sotheby’s suggests that great whisky truly is an art form.

A bottle of The Macallan’s Distil Your World New York release recently fetched $250,000 at auction, according to a press release from Sotheby’s. The single cask whisky, sold on Feb. 10, marks Sotheby’s first online whiskey auction sale of the year in New York.

Distil Your World New York Single Cask is encased in a blue box, engraved with a map of New York. The whisky’s release coincides with the release of the Distil Your World New York documentary, a thirty-minute video that’s part of a series featuring numerous iconic locations across the world.

The coveted bottle was part of a larger Distil Your World package that included an autographed informational booklet on the bottle and documentary, as well as a dinner for four at El Celler de Can Roca. The auctioned-off whiskey is one of just two Single Cask Edition bottles in the world; the other resides in The Macallan’s archive in Scotland.

Auction proceeds benefit the New York non-profit ChaShaMa, which provides working spaces to marginalized visual arts communities and small businesses in New York City.

“We are delighted to continue our long association of partnering with Sotheby’s to present very special releases that raise funds for charitable organizations around the world,” secondary market channel director Geoff Kirk states in the release. “The Macallan has a long-standing history celebrating artistry and supporting the arts, and we are proud that the funds from this very special release, which pays homage to one of the world’s most iconic cities, will benefit New York City artists through the ChaShaMa charity.”

The Scotch offers notes of chocolate-covered peanuts, candy, and cherry blossoms on the palate, accompanied with a distinctly rich chocolate flavor. That is, if you’d dare sip this pricey gem.