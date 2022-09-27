The Macallan Just Launched a Limited-Edition Line of James-Bond-Themed Whiskies

While “shaken, not stirred” Martinis are often James Bond’s drink of choice, he’s also known to sip whiskey from time to time.

Luxury Scotch label The Macallan is paying tribute to the famous spy in its newest series. The James Bond 60th Anniversary Release marks six decades of 007 films with six limited edition bottles. Each of the six bottles represents a different decade, according to a Sept. 27 emailed press release.

Encased in the limited-edition packaging is The Macallan’s new single malt whisky, developed by master whiskey maker Kirsteen Campbell. Orange zest and fizzy sherbet meet on the palate, dissolving into gentle notes of baked apple tart, ginger, oak, and fig. It sits at a 43.7 percent ABV.

“This October, James Bond will celebrate its 60th anniversary, making it the longest running and one of the most loved franchises in the world of entertainment, comprising 25 films over six decades and six lead actors over time,” The Macallan global creative director Jaume Ferras states in the release. “The Macallan is James Bond’s whisky of choice and as two renowned global brands, we share many synergies, most notably as modern innovators linked by our Scottish heritage.”

While The Macallan clearly loves Bond, it seems the feeling is mutual; 007 can be seen sipping The Macallan Fine & Rare 1962 in the 2012 film “Skyfall.”

In the same way that Bond embraces luxury, The Macallan’s new series doesn’t come cheap: The collection retails for a suggested price of $1,007. While global rollout begins this month online and in retail boutiques, the bottles won’t be available in the United States until February 2023.