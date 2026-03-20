The Glendronach is debuting a 56-year-old Scotch whisky, the brand’s oldest expression yet, to celebrate the insider distillery’s bicentennial anniversary. With just 12 bottles allocated to the U.S. market and only 200 available worldwide, the brand is tailoring the ultrapremium release toward collectors and connoisseurs, as demonstrated by the suggested retail price of $49,000, according to a press release announcing the rollout.

The 56-year age statement is more than a random choice: The Glendronach distilled the whisky in 1968, a year that produced a vintage known among devotees as the “Holy Grail” for the producer, the announcement says. And the hyper-limited allocation of 200 bottles is a nod to the distillery’s 200-year history.

“This historic expression is the oldest and most distinguished bottling ever released by the distillery,” says Dr. Rachel Barrie, master blender at The Glendronach.

After its distillation, the expression’s half-century maturation journey began in September 1968 in ex-sherry butts from Jerez, Spain where it remained for over 40 years. In 2014, The Glendronach transferred the whisky into three Spanish oak, Pedro Ximénez hogsheads. The whiskies were then combined before bottling in August 2025.

“The 1968 vintage spent just shy of 57 years resting in Spanish oak, with its official age of 56 years reflecting the whisky at the moment it was disgorged and its character reached full crescendo,” the release explains.

A hand-carved, American black walnut-wood cabinet encases each bottle, which also comes with a hand-blown decanter.

Brand tasting notes for the Scotch highlight a blend of plush fruit, sherry, and cacao on the nose with dark fruit and raisin on the palate. The finish is said to reveal dark chocolate and wood. Glendronach’s new release comes in at 44.9 percent ABV, the whisky’s cask-strength alcohol volume.