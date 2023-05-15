Life is about to get a lot more intense for Carmy and his crew.

The official trailer for season two of FX’s hit culinary drama “The Bear” dropped on Monday, ahead of its premiere next month. The short trailer follows Chicago chef Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White) as he navigates the weight of re-opening a restaurant and supporting those who work in it.

Season one, which earned critical acclaim and a Golden Globe win for White, wrapped with the grieving chef planning to open an establishment of his own following a financial stroke of luck and the closure of his late brother’s restaurant. In the nearly two-minute trailer, viewers follow Carmy, his sous chef Sydney (Ayo Edebiri), and the rest of the staff as they attempt to open the new spot in just six short months:

“As the young chef Carmy fights to transform both The Original Beef of Chicagoland and himself, he works alongside a rough-around-the-edges kitchen crew that ultimately reveal themselves as his chosen family,” the trailer description says.

The trailer also teases another potential obstacle: the seemingly unexpected reappearance of someone Carmy recognizes (played by Molly Gordon), whose identity will be revealed in the upcoming season.

The Bear’s second season drops June 22, streaming exclusively on Hulu.