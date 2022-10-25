A recent Scotch whisky release from The Balvenie is anything but new. In fact, it’s over 60 years in the making.

The Balvenie Sixty, sourced from a single whisky cask from 1962, marks the oldest and “rarest” launch from the brand, according to an Oct. 25 emailed press release. Only 71 vessels of the prized bottling will be available worldwide, each with a striking $145,000 price tag.

It marks the 60th work anniversary of The Balvenie malt master David C. Stewart MBE, who is especially noted for his contributions to cask finishing.

“I started at the distillery in 1962, as a whisky stocks clerk. This liquid, a new make spirit, was filled into a collection of traditional European Oak Hogshead casks. For six decades it has rested and matured, now marking quite a poignant moment for me on my journey,” Stewart states in the press release.

The whisky offers aromas of lavender, heather, and bracken. On the palate, rich coffee, oak, and spices blend with candied orange for a uniquely autumnal spirit.

The tribute bottle, according to the brand, is an “ethereal take on a lifetime of memories justly representing the significance of David’s career to The Balvenie and the whisky industry at large.” It is encased in an elegant, cylinder-like packaging made of gold, brass, and glass.

Bottles of The Balvenie Sixty will be available in limited numbers on the U.S. market sometime next year. While an exact number releases wasn’t shared by the brand, it’s expected to be quite the elusive find for collectors.