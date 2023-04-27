Teremana just hit a major milestone.

The celebrity tequila brand, co-founded by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, just marked one million cases sold over a 12-month period, according to a brand press release. Since its 2020 inception, the brand has since sold 2 million nine-liter cases total, including 915,000 cases in 2022, as Impact Databank data shares.

Co-founders Ken Austin, Jenna Fagnan, and Dany Garcia joined Johnson in managing the company in 2020. Johnson shared the sentiment in an April 27 tweet, expressing his pride in the company’s milestone achievement:

A little over 7 years ago, I had the idea to create a tequila that was a high quality, great tasting, handcrafted liquid that could hopefully disrupt the marketplace with a strategic and bold “accessible for everyone” price point. And most importantly, satisfy the consumer. I went to work. And we found our tremendous partners who aligned with our ambitious visions – the Lopez family in Mexico. Generational Agave growers and tequila masters who have personally helped me expand my knowledge and appreciation for making tequila, the right way — the respectful way.

To keep up with increased demand, Teremana plans to open a larger distillery later this year. Alejandro Lopez, a member of the Jalisco, Mexico-based Lopez family that partners with the brand, says she looks forward to continuing work with the brand.

“It’s been an incredible journey to see Teremana reach this momentous milestone while maintaining the highest standards of quality and craftsmanship,” he says. “Our family is proud to be part of a brand that not only honors heritage Mexican agriculture but also celebrates our craft and people with the rest of the world.”

The brand announcement coincides with the brand’s annual “Guac on the Rock” initiative, a national campaign that reimburses Teremana consumers for guacamole purchased alongside Teremana tequila. Drinkers can receive cash back on up to $10 spent on the dip during the first week of May, according to the brand.

Now, that’s a reason to raise a Margarita.