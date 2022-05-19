Talisker Whisky, sometimes described as “a wild spirit by the sea,” has been made in the oldest Single Malts Scotch Whisky distillery on the Isle of Skye, a small island in Scotland, since its establishment in 1830 by brothers Kenneth and Hugh MacAskill. Taliker has produced a number of single malt scotch whiskies to embody the “elemental wilderness and unadulterated beauty of its birthplace.” Diageo, which owns Talisker Whisky, today announced the release of the newest Talisker single malt Scotch, and it’s the oldest one yet.

Talisker 44-Year-Old: Forests of the Deep is, according to the brand, a scotch created “as a reflection on the power and beauty of our oceans.” The aged scotch was inspired by an ocean conservation expedition conducted by Parley, Talisker’s partner in ocean conservation, to the Cape of Good Hope, home to one of the world’s most vast sea kelp forests. Kelp forests are an incredibly important facet in the global ecosystem, providing food and shelter for hundreds of marine species, as well as sustaining and promoting biodiversity. They even store carbon more effectively and efficiently than on-land rainforests. Talisker and Parley intend for this release to raise awareness of their exploration and bring attention to their goal of protecting and preserving 100 million square meters of marine ecosystems by 2023.

Founder and CEO of Parley, Cyril Gutsch stated, “this very special and rare edition of Talisker whisky is a tribute to the beauty and fragility of these great forests of the deep, and our collaborative mission to support their protection.”

According to the product details, this release reaches new depths of flavor, combining enticing aromas and sweet, smoky maritime accents. Dave Broom, whisky writer and expert, chimed in on the release noting that Talisker’s Forests of the Deep is “a fascinating, bold, beautifully mature Talisker made in the old, bold, defiant style.” He goes on to explain that Talisker’s new 44-year old single malt does not follow the traditional means of aging. “Some whiskies become refined and elegant with time,” he explained. “A few however, move in the opposite direction, becoming richer, more complex and concentrated versions of themselves. This is all about how Talisker’s distiller character shifts over time, refusing to become conventionally beautiful.”

With just shy of 2,000 bottles available, Talisker 44-Year-Old: Forests of the Deep Single malt Scotch whisky is available globally later this month, retailing at £3,800 pounds, or approximately $4,750.