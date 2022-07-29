VinePair was named “Best Spirits and Cocktail Publication,” presented by Diageo Bar Academy, at the 16th annual Spirited Awards on July 28. The awards ceremony, held at the annual Tales of the Cocktail trade conference, recognizes significant companies, brands, and professionals in the beverage space.

A total of 29 awards across four categories were presented at the New Orleans Ritz-Carlton venue on Thursday. Honorees were chosen by a panel of 200 industry professionals.

VinePair managing editor Tim McKirdy accepted the Spirited Award alongside brand sales and partnerships director Emily Arseneau and chief revenue officer Mark Jacobs.

“VinePair’s goal is to publish the most interesting and thought-provoking pieces from the best journalists in the drinks space,” McKirdy said in his acceptance speech. “That wouldn’t be possible without those journalists that are a part of our great team, as well as our greater network, and also everyone in this room that shares their stories with us.”

The Manhattan-based publication was co-founded by Adam Teeter and Josh Malin eight years ago.

“When Josh and I started VinePair in 2014, our goal was to publish the best stories from the best journalists — articles that truly allowed our readers to understand the world ‘through the lens of the glass.’ It’s this idea that embodies our tagline: Drinking is Culture,” Teeter says. “We have always set out to be a publication for both consumers and for trade. Being recognized with a Spirited Award is validation from the industry that we are doing just that. And we could not have done it without our amazing staff and stable of incredible writers.”

The Spirited Awards recognized significant players across the industry, including outstanding bars, media, and bartenders. Remy Savage at London’s A Bar with Shapes for a Name received the coveted award of International Bartender of the Year.

Tales of the Cocktail named playful bar Lyaness at Sea Containers in London as the world’s best bar. Little Red Door in Paris also snatched up “Best Cocktail Program” globally.

A full list of winners can be found at the Tales of the Cocktail Foundation’s website.