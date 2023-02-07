Beer and football go hand-in-hand, especially when it comes to the biggest game of the year. Nearly half of Super Bowl viewers are planning to buy beer for watch parties, according to data from a new market survey.

Data company Numerator, a platform that recently launched a comprehensive report on the upcoming sports game, incorporates purchasing data and a survey of over 2,000 consumers as well as psychographics.

Three out of five Americans (61 percent) intend to watch Super Bowl LVII, with three-quarters planning to celebrate at home. Some 20 percent of respondents said they’ll be partying at someone else’s residence, while five percent plan to watch in communal spaces like bars and restaurants.

As always, alcohol will be a key component of this year’s Super Bowl viewings.

47 percent of Super Bowl viewers intend on buying beer for their watch parties. As the study doesn’t differentiate between hard seltzer and beer, a chunk of those respondents may plan to stock up on White Claw. Wine accounts for 28 percent of intended Super Bowl Sunday booze sales, while 24 percent of viewers will celebrate with spirits.

Despite economic uncertainty and sky-high inflation, only 19 percent of alcohol buyers indicated that they’d switch to budget alcohol brands to save during celebrations.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, fans of the competing teams also prefer different beer brands. Beer drinkers backing the Philadelphia Eagles are most likely to reach for Miller, Bud Light, and Yuengling. Kansas City Chiefs fans, however, sway towards Bud Light, Busch, and Michelob Ultra.

One thing that fans of both teams can agree on? Cold beer is the perfect pairing for a Super Bowl viewing.