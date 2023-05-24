Suntory tapped two big cinematic names for its centennial celebration.

Japanese whisky powerhouse House of Suntory partnered with Keanu Reeves and Academy Award-winning director Sofia Coppola to honor its 100th anniversary, according to a May 24 press release.

Coppola was tasked with recreating an iconic scene from her 2003 film “Lost in Translation” in which protagonist Bob (played by Bill Murray) appears in a Suntory commercial. Short film “The Suntory Anniversary Tribute,” stars Suntory whisky enthusiast Reeves and explores the century-spanning story of the brand from its distilling beginnings to future expansion plans. It premiered at House of Suntory’s May 23 event in New York City.

This isn’t the first time Reeves has collaborated with the brand— the 58-year-old actor also starred in the 1992 Suntory Reserve campaign — and it won’t be the last. Later this year, he’ll appear in a series of short documentary films produced by House of Suntory in partnership with filmmaker Roman Coppola, Sofia’s brother. “The Nature and Spirit of Japan” will examine the relationship between Japanese whisky and local drinking culture.

“I’m a huge fan of Suntory Whisky, so it’s very special to collaborate in honor of this milestone anniversary,” the “John Wick” star says in the release. “My admiration for the whisky goes beyond tasting the whisky. It is the elevated Japanese craftsmanship and attention to every detail that makes Suntory Whisky so special. As an actor honing and perfecting my own craft, sharing this process in a docuseries is a thrill.”

House of Suntory is also set to release several limited-edition whiskies to celebrate their milestone anniversary. Yamazaki 18 Year Old Mizunara and Hakushu 18 Year Old Peated Malt will debut later this year, per the brand.

Suntory’s Yamazaki Distillery was founded in 1923 and is the oldest malt whisky distillery in Japan.