In perhaps the most unexpected release of 2023 thus far, SunnyD recently debuted a boozy line of seltzers.

SunnyD Vodka Seltzer is hitting retail shops across the United States this week, according to a representative for the brand. The 4.5-percent ABV seltzer is modeled after the nostalgic sweet and citrusy orange drink, both in flavor and product packaging.

The new seltzer contains real fruit juice, sparkling water, natural orange flavor, and vodka. Each can contains 95 calories and zero grams of sugar, per an application for label approval in the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau (TTB) online database.

It’s available in 4-packs of 12-ounce cans (retailing for an MSRP of $9.99) and individual 12-ounce cans. SunnyD Vodka Seltzer will be available at select Walmart locations starting March 11, according to an emailed press release.

The seltzer is distributed by the American Beverage Corporation, a subsidiary of Harvest Hill Beverage Company (the parent company of SunnyD brands). The can’s label includes a link to a company website — www.sunnydcocktails.com — which doesn’t yet appear to be live.

“We took your favorite legendary orange flavor and added vodka to create a delightful drinking experience that tastes like you’re sipping on sunshine,” the packaging reads.

While the release has yet to be officially announced, liquor retailers across the Midwest have posted photos of the new products on social media. The unexpected release generated a bit of buzz online, as users were baffled — and somewhat delighted — by the new drink.

“What’s next, Nesquik White Russians (Please)?” one user quips.

One TikTok user described spiked SunnyD as tasting similar to a Mimosa:

The release coincides with ongoing controversy regarding non-alcoholic-to-alcoholic drink crossovers as wholesalers, lawmakers, and consumers voice concerns about potential confusion between these iterations — especially among underage consumers.

Recent legislation introduced in Virginia aims to separate the two types of products in retail spaces and create clear labeling distinctions between the beverages.