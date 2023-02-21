This NYC watering hole is opening just in time for “Succession” season 4 watch parties.

Nicholas Braun, who plays Cousin Greg in the HBO drama series, partnered with the team at Authentic Hospitality (Carlos Quirarte, Matt Kliegman, and Matt Charles) to open Jac’s On Bond in NYC’s NoHo neighborhood, according to Grub Street. Braun, who is listed as an investor in Jac’s On Bond, also previously invested in Ray’s bar in lower Manhattan.

Jac’s sits at 26 Bond Street, the longtime home of now-shuttered The Smile, a long-running nightlife destination north of Houston Street. Authentic Hospitality group also owned and managed The Smile, which closed in 2020.

The menu includes unique offerings such as the Caprese Martini, which combines the classic flavors of tomato, olive oil, and balsamic vinegar. Light bites — including artichoke-crab dip and meatball skewers — accompany the drink menu, which is curated by Trevor Easton Langer. Jeremiah Stone and Fabian von Hauske lead the dining menu.

Jac’s On Bond exudes “90s minimalism,” according to a Feb. 16 feature by Vogue. The cocktail spot, located in a historic 1831 townhouse, lists dinner reservations on the platform Resy.

“The concept aims to be a relaxed conversation house for neighbors, creatives, and thinkers to share a drink, a bite, and a round of pool,” the Resy listing states. “The atmosphere recalls the Jazz Age, a time when glitterati casually mingled with the downtown set, creating a culture of no-barrier inclusivity and accessibility. At its core, Jac’s on Bond was created for the neighborhood, by the neighborhood.”

The new season of “Succession” lands on HBO Max on Sunday, March 26.