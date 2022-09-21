Fruit-forward, semi-sparkling Stella Rosa wines are already popular among American drinkers. In a new launch, the brand hopes to expand its base and intrigue current fans with three new spirit offerings.

This week, the brand added three flavored brandies to its portfolio, marking Stella Rosa’s debut in the spirits sector, according to a Sept. 21 press release. Stella Rosa Smooth Black, Tropical Passion, and Honey Peach introduce fans to the brand’s new fortified wine.

Actress, musician, and model Brandy joins the label in announcing the drop with “The Spirit of Stella Rosa” campaign. As the three new brandy offerings reach customers, Brandy will serve as the face and voice of the Stella Rosa launch.

The 35 percent ABV liquid will be bottled in Italian handcrafted glass, complete with Stella Rosa’s signature crown logo. The brandy is made from fruit sourced in northern Italy and crafted in small batches.

“Stella Rosa is always looking for innovative ways to give our customers the products they want,” Riboli Family Wines executive Steve Riboli states in the release. “Our Stella Rosa Brandy portfolio brings three unique fruit-forward flavors we know customers will embrace.”

To accompany the launch, Brandy will unveil her “B Rocka Cocktail” during a party in Los Angeles on Nov. 10. The signature drink combines Stella Rosa’s Smooth Black Brandy, lemon juice, simple syrup, and muddled blackberries. Drinkers can also enjoy the new spirit neat, on the rocks, or mixed into cocktails, the brand states.

Each bottle of brandy retails for $29.99 per 750-milliliter bottle. It’s currently available in seven cities: Miami, Los Angeles, Atlanta, New Orleans, Chicago, Baltimore, and Houston. Nationwide rollout will begin in early 2023.

Rejoice! The new brandies will still include Stella Rosa’s much-loved burst of fresh fruit flavors.