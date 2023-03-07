Washington-based winery Ste. Michelle is adding an industry veteran to its executive team.

On Monday, Ste. Michelle Wine Estates named Shawn Conway as its chief executive officer, according to a March 6 emailed press release. Conway has three decades of leadership experience, including a recent gig as Peet’s Coffee CEO and 10 years at SKYY Spirits.

The Santa Clara University alum’s resume also includes previous roles across general management, beverage and food operations, supply chain management, and finance. He specializes in premium food and beverage products, per the release.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled to join this incredible company,” Conway states in the release. “Ste. Michelle has long been one of the most admired and respected wine companies in the world, with a portfolio of iconic and renowned wines. I look forward to working with this very talented and dedicated team to bring an unparalleled wine experience to our existing customers and extend our reach to the next generation of wine lovers.”

Last October, Ste. Michelle outlined several key changes to its management structure, according to a press release. The company is now separated into three divisions by state: Washington, Oregon, and California. Toby Whitmoyer serves as president of the Washington division. Amy Prosenjak runs the Oregon branch, and David Bowman oversees operations in California.

The winery reportedly reduced its workforce by 5 percent last month, according to Wine Business. While the estate didn’t divulge exactly how many employees were affected by the layoffs, it stated that it is restructuring its labor force of approximately 1,100 employees.

This story is a part of VP Pro, our free content platform and newsletter for the drinks industry, covering wine, beer, and liquor — and beyond. Sign up for VP Pro now!