Starbucks announced their featured menu for the summer season, including a new cold brew — the Chocolate Cream Cold Brew — which will become a permanent fixture on the coffee giant’s menu. The newest drink contains the standard Starbucks cold brew made from a custom blend of African and Latin american beans, topped with a vanilla-sweetened chocolate cream cold-foam.

If this reminds you of childhood afternoons spent with chocolate ice cream dripping down your hands in the middle of July, that’s because it’s supposed to. Rosalyn Batingan, a beverage developer at Starbucks, stated in a press release that the flavors are designed to be “reminiscent of a chocolate malted milkshake or that last bit of melted chocolate ice cream on a warm summer day to recreate the sweet, creamy flavor of summers past.”

Starbucks has had astounding success in the past with their seasonal cold brews, with the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew garnering an almost cult-like following following its release in the fall of 2019. Modeled after the wildly successful Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, the Irish Cream Cold Brew saw similar success with Starbucks lovers when it was released as a part of the holiday menu later that year.

That said, it’s too soon to tell if the Chocolate Cream Cold Brew will reach the same level of popularity, but early signs are looking promising. Sabrina Weiss at People got a first taste of the drink and calls it her new “go-to drink,” describing the flavor as less of a mocha flavoring and more of that “ice cream-like delight.”