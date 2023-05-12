Actor, filmmaker, and amateur Instagram bartender Stanley Tucci is apologizing for a recent cocktail tutorial — sort of.

The conflict? His unusual choice of spirit.

In a May 9 video, Tucci demonstrated how he creates his version of a Paloma, the classic tequila cocktail. Posing in his sunny garden, Tucci combines gin — yes, gin — grapefruit juice, lime juice, and agave in a shaker for a breezy libation. The celebrity then goes on to enjoy the cocktail, and we assume the rest of his day.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stanley Tucci (@stanleytucci)

The comments were subsequently brutal and referenced Tucci’s ignorance of the Paloma’s traditional specs. (The original build calls for shaken blanco tequila, lime juice, and salt, topped with grapefruit soda.) Some users were more helpful than others, suggesting that he simply misspoke in the short video. Others hinted that, perhaps, this wasn’t Tucci’s first Paloma of the day.

“You use Tequila for Palomas. My ancestors are very upset right now” another writes, referencing the cocktail’s traditional recipe. Tucci issued a somewhat playful apology video on Instagram late Friday morning, captioned “Humble apologies.”

“So, I looked at some of the comments on the last cocktail I made, the Paloma,” he says. “I’m sorry to have upset you. I should have been more clear — I did that because I like it with gin.”

Tucci acknowledges that the cocktail is typically created with tequila, explaining that he might need to change the name for his own gin-forward riff. His proposal: the “Gin-loma”.

This isn’t the first time that Tucci has shocked viewers with his somewhat off-beat cocktail recipes — and we doubt this will be the last.