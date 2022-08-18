As tequila continues to gain popularity among drinkers, Spirit of Gallo has added a luxury agave-based spirits brand to its portfolio.

On Wednesday, the E. & J. Gallo Winery brand announced its move to invest in luxury spirits brand Tequila Komos in a Aug. 17 press release. The brand, founded by Master Sommelier Richard Betts and entrepreneur Joe Marchese, features distinctive ceramic bottles.

The move will expand distribution for the premium tequila brand, with Gallo receiving the United States distribution rights immediately.

“We are deeply honored to have the opportunity to work with the legendary Gallo family who have been remarkable brand builders over the last century,” Betts stated in the press release. “We look forward to Komos leading the Ultra-Luxury Tequila category with the Spirit of Gallo and sharing refined revelry, not just in North America, but around the world.”

Currently, Tequila Komos offers three expressions: Añejo Cristalino, Reposado Rosa, and Extra Añejo. The bottles retail from $150 to upwards of $300.

Spirit of Gallo is a sub-brand of E. & J. Gallo Winery, the family-owned corporation that owns popular brands as Barefoot, Dark Horse, and others. The Komos Tequila investment marks another large move in the larger company’s strategy this year, as Spirit of Gallo was established as recently as March 2022. Alongside Komos Tequila, the brand also holds 24 other spirit labels such as New Amsterdam and High Noon hard seltzers.