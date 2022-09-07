While consumers are bombarded with countless pumpkin spice drink variations as summer turns to autumn, seltzer giant Spindrift is offering a fresh take on seasonal sips.

Spindrift is introducing a Spiced Apple Cider Seltzer as its first limited edition offering, according to a Sept. 6 press release. The canned drink will be available in the brand’s traditional non-alcoholic format as well as a spiked option.

The four percent ABV malt beverage delivers the taste of crisp, freshly-picked apples, according to the release. In keeping with Spindrift’s previous products, these two new variations will include real fruit juice.

“Spindrift Spiced Apple Cider is full of flavor, incredibly refreshing, and drinkable. We created our version of apple cider because it’s a fall-favorite beverage that evokes fond memories but something many may have stopped drinking because of the sugar, calories, and carbs,” CEO and founder Bill Creelman states in the release. “With a Spindrift twist, we’re giving people a modern alternative to cider — both a non-alcoholic version and in a hard seltzer with 4-percent ABV from fermented cane sugar.”

The Spindrift Spiked autumnal flavor is now available in 8-packs in select regions nationwide. Each 12-ounce can contains 97 calories; hard seltzer lovers can locate the nearest cans through the brand’s website.

The wait will be a bit longer for fans of Spindrift’s non-alcoholic offerings. Spiced Apple Cider Seltzer, sold in 24-packs, won’t be available online until early November. Those looking to get their hands on the cans earlier can enter an online contest for the chance to win an exclusive 8-pack.

Spindrift enthusiasts — dubbed “Drifters” — can look forward to these new seasonal treats in the autumn months.