Snyder’s is Releasing Two Pretzel-Infused Beers for Oktoberfest

Beer and pretzels: two staples of any Oktoberfest. But what if they were combined?

In celebration of the two-week long festival starting Sep. 18, Snyder’s has partnered with New York’s Captain Lawrence Brewing Co. to create just that: SnyderBier.

It’s officially here: SnyderBier—the only beer brewed with the unofficial snack of Oktoberfest! This Oktoberfest, we made it easier than ever to #ProstWithPretzels, so snag your Snyderbier before we’re tapped out. Link in bio! pic.twitter.com/2EbJusZV8H — Snyder's of Hanover® (@Snyders_Hanover) September 13, 2021

The pretzel-infused brews arrive in two flavors. Pretzel Frücht is a Gose style ale, which blends fruity flavors with Snyder’s salted pretzels. Meanwhile, Pretzel Märzen is a classic German lager with a malt taste.

“Our team at Captain Lawrence loves the challenge of pushing the boundaries to create new and exciting flavors our fans will love,” Scott Vaccaro, Captain Lawrence founder and brewmaster, stated in a press release. “So when Snyder’s of Hanover reached out to take our partnership a step further, we said game on.”

SnydierBier is available for purchase now, with 16-ounce 4-packs starting at $14.99. Additional mixed cases can be found on Snyder’s website.

Though Oktoberfest may be cancelled this year, that doesn’t mean we can’t celebrate the flavors of the season from the comfort of our own homes.