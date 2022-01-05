Sierra Nevada announced the debut of Hop Splash, a sparkling water infused with hops, on the brand’s Twitter account on Monday. This bitter refresher is zero percent alcohol, in addition to having zero carbs, zero sugar and zero calories.

Sierra Nevada’s IPAs are considered some of the most important and influential in the country, so a hoppy sparkling water from the pioneering brand is promising. With industry-favorite Citra and Amarillo hops, it’s sure to pack a punch flavor-wise, accented by tropical fruit notes of mango, peach and grapefruit.

Hop craving? Drench it with Hop Splash, our new sparkling hop-infused water that goes 100% on hop flavor and nada on everything else: 0.0% ABV, 0 calories, 0g carbs, 0g sugar. Pre-order now – https://t.co/hl4vOTHMzz pic.twitter.com/eXyWRxUENm — Sierra Nevada Beer (@SierraNevada) January 3, 2022

Sierra Nevada is not the first major craft brewery to delve into non-alcoholic sparkling hop waters. Lagunitas was one of the first big players to release its Hoppy Refresher, which inspired smaller labels across the country to follow suit. There is also a growing market of hop infused waters not associated with breweries, such as Hop Wtr, capitalizing off of the new “sober-curious” movement, and Hoplark, which produces sparkling hop teas.

Sierra Nevada Hop Splash is available for pre-order on the Sierra Nevada website starting Jan. 3, priced at $10 for a 12-ounce six-pack (limited to four per order, so hurry up, hop lovers).