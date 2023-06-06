Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. CEO Jeff White announced his forthcoming retirement on Tuesday, according to Brewbound. Founder Ken Grossman will stand as interim CEO while the corporation conducts a search for the executive role.

White is set to remain on-staff to facilitate the transition and oversee the upcoming launch of Sierra Nevada’s new CanDo Innovation Center in Chico, Calif. The industry veteran has served as CEO since 2019.

“We are excited for Jeff and are grateful for his many contributions to Sierra Nevada,” said the brand in a press release. “During his time as CEO, Jeff helped drive our company from a beer brewer to a beverage company, shepherding in a new era of beyond beer products and innovation.”

White initially joined Sierra Nevada in 2013 as a system integration director and was promoted to chief operating officer three years later, per Brewbound. After founder Grossman stepped down in 2018, White became the second CEO in the California-based brewery’s history. Prior to his time at Sierra Nevada, White led teams at MillerCoors and the Boston Beer Company.

West Coast brewery Sierra Nevada launched in November of 1980. Grossman conceptualized the brand’s name after climbing the Sierra Nevada mountains and, over the past 40 years, has grown the craft brewery into a national beer and beverage company.

The Brewers Association recently recognized Sierra Nevada as the third-largest craft brewery by volume. In 2022, the brand produced over 1 million barrels and captured 4.38 percent of the craft beer market.

